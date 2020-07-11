Hester E. "Peanut" Miller
York - Hester E. "Peanut" Miller, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Baltimore she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Thelma (Doster) Miller. Peanut as she was affectionately known worked for Anne Arundel Co. Water Department, GAF Shingles in Baltimore City and Taylor Technologies, Loveton Center in Sparks, MD and was a proud Vietnam War Veteran who served in the US Army. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, teaching her great-nieces and nephews to swim and was an avid fan of the Ravens and Orioles. Peanut loved spending her time with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by one sister Donna J. Miller of Seven Valleys and one brother Calvin D. Chandler and wife Joan of Berkeley Springs, WV; two nephews Raymond Miller and Calvin Miller, Jr., and three nieces Brenda Youngman and husband John, Tammy Konstans and husband Danny and Bobbie Lamond; numerous great-nieces and nephews. Peanut was preceded in death by two brothers George G. Miller and Andrew L. Miller and a niece Brooke Ann Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11AM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom with Rev. Melissa A. McDade officiating. Military honors rendered by the York County Veteran Honor Guard will be held prior to the start of the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, MD. Viewings will be held Monday evening from 6-8 pm and on Tuesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, please visit www.woundedwarrior project.org www.HartensteinCares.com