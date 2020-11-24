1/1
Hilary Spears
Hilary Spears

Harrisburg - Hilary Lynn Spears, much beloved daughter of Drs. Laura and Paul Spears, died on November 21, 2020 at the age of 37.

Hilary was born in Harrisburg and raised in York. She attended York Country Day School before graduating from York Suburban High School in 2001. In 2007 she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts majoring in photography from the University of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA. Hilary was a talented photographer with a keen eye for portraits which revealed a great deal about her subjects. She charted a fiercely independent path during her life, following it uncompromisingly despite obstacles and personal setbacks.

In addition to her parents, Hilary is survived by her grandmother Josephine Frey Spears, by her brother David Spears and his wife Cassandra of York, and by her uncle Dr. Alan J. Smith and his wife Dr. Helen Lew of Oakland, CA. Also surviving is her aunt Patricia (Spears) Eisenhauer and her husband Shaun, and by her cousins Christopher and Lauren Eisenhauer.

There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a private family memorial is planned through Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Hanover.

For those desiring, friends may donate in her memory to the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

To share memories of Hilary Lynn Spears, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com








Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
