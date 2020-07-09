Hilda E. Eyster
York - Hilda E. (Grim) Eyster, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of Lloyd J. Eyster to whom she was married for 69 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with Pastor Larry Parlett officiating. A viewing will be held from 1-2:00 PM Monday at the Funeral Home. The tribute service will be livestreamed on the Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel Facebook page at facebook.com/olewilertributes
. Private burial will be in St. John's Blymire's Cemetery.
Born September 25, 1927 in Dallastown, a daughter of the late Ralph A. and Bessie E. (Grove) Grim, she retired from South Eastern School District where she was a teacher's aide at Stewartstown Elementary. Mrs. Eyster was a member of PA Assoc. of School Retirees, St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Red Lion. Hilda loved spending time with her family and particularly enjoyed when she and her husband took day trips and traveled on extended visits south to be with extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Eyster is survived by three daughters, Denise and husband Bill Oberlander of Sanford, NC, Diane and husband Cliff DeVere of Spring Grove and Dena and husband Kenny Stoltzfus of Bedford, PA; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and four sisters, Treva Blouse of Dallastown, Fae Roth of Red Lion, Flo Hoffman of Dallastown and Phyllis Seitz of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenwood, Quentin and Hillard Grim; and a sister, Erma Tyson.
Memorial contributions in memory of Hilda may be made to Rest Haven - York, 1050 S. George St., York, PA 17403.
