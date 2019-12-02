Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Burk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda I. Burk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda I. Burk Obituary
Hilda I. Burk

Dallastown - Hilda I. (Deller) Burk, 94 of Dallastown, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 2. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Burk.

Mrs. Burk was born in Dallastown on May 31, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Chauncey F. and Barbara R. (Kandig) Deller.

Hilda was self-employed as a beautician and owned Hilda Burk's Beauty Shop. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Dallastown.

She is survived by her three children, Kathryn B. Hildebrand and her husband Tim of Palmetto, FL, William L. Burk, Jr. and his wife Letitia of Red Lion and Bibiana L. Koller and her husband Jeffrey of Red Lion; grandchildren, Lora Smith and her husband Troy, Jason Hildebrand and his wife Jen, Zebulun Burk, Joshua Burk and his wife Minori, Rachel Robinson and her husband Jason, Dana Barkus, Michelle Pomraning and her husband Brian, Kelly Grothey and her husband James and Dana Wlazlowski and her husband Damian. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, Francis and Patrick Deller. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy M. Burk and a grandson, Michael Koller.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 5th at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St., Dallastown, with Fr. Mark Weiss officiating. Prior to the funeral mass, a viewing will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the adjacent church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church at the address listed above or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences with the family please visit

www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -