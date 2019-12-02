|
Hilda I. Burk
Dallastown - Hilda I. (Deller) Burk, 94 of Dallastown, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 2. She was the beloved wife of the late William L. Burk.
Mrs. Burk was born in Dallastown on May 31, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Chauncey F. and Barbara R. (Kandig) Deller.
Hilda was self-employed as a beautician and owned Hilda Burk's Beauty Shop. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Dallastown.
She is survived by her three children, Kathryn B. Hildebrand and her husband Tim of Palmetto, FL, William L. Burk, Jr. and his wife Letitia of Red Lion and Bibiana L. Koller and her husband Jeffrey of Red Lion; grandchildren, Lora Smith and her husband Troy, Jason Hildebrand and his wife Jen, Zebulun Burk, Joshua Burk and his wife Minori, Rachel Robinson and her husband Jason, Dana Barkus, Michelle Pomraning and her husband Brian, Kelly Grothey and her husband James and Dana Wlazlowski and her husband Damian. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, Francis and Patrick Deller. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy M. Burk and a grandson, Michael Koller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 5th at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 251 E. Main St., Dallastown, with Fr. Mark Weiss officiating. Prior to the funeral mass, a viewing will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the adjacent church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church at the address listed above or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019