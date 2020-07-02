Hilda L. (Hildebrand) King
Hilda L. (Hildebrand) King, 92, of Plantsville, formerly of York, PA, passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab Farmington Valley in Plainville on Sunday, May 31. Hilda was a loving wife, proud mother, adoring grandmother and great-grandmother and a caring friend to all.
She was born in York, Pennsylvania on August 11, 1927 to the late Melvin and Esther (Myers) Hildebrand. She lived most of her life in PA and currently lived in CT for the past 12 years.
Hilda enjoyed cooking for her family, planting flowers, canning fruits and making jelly. She was a homemaker for many years, and worked for Central School District at Wilson Elementary as a cafeteria worker. She also worked in other food service jobs until she retired. Hilda served as a den mother for the Boys Scouts, and belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Emigsville Fire Dept. She loved camping and traveling cross country with her husband Bob.
Hilda was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. King. She is survived by her two children, daughter, Kay Grady and her husband, Gordon of Plantsville, CT, son, Bradley D. King and his wife, Dale of Phoenix, AZ and four grandchildren, Trisha Hannah and her husband John of Beaver, PA, Brianna King and her husband H. P. Nagel of Phoenix, AZ, Joshua King and his wife Natalia Bowers, also of Phoenix, and Keith Grady of Southington, CT. She also has two great-granddaughters, Natalie and Amelia Hannah of Beaver, PA. They were the sunshine of her life and she enjoyed reading stories and playing games with them when they were together. Hilda is also survived by her brother, Terry Hildebrand and his wife Dorothy of York, PA and her sister-in-law, Patricia Hildebrand of Annapolis, MD. Hilda was predeceased by three brothers, Llewellyn Hildebrand, Eldon Hildebrand, and Perry Hildebrand.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Apple Rehab Farmington Valley and to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care for their wonderful dedication and compassionate care.
Donations in Hilda's memory may be made to National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY, 10016 (https://www.kidney.org
) or to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451(https://www.heart.org
).
Due to current health concerns, as a result of Coronavirus, a celebration of Hilda's life will be planned at a future date. Plantsville Funeral Home and Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown, PA have been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
or www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
.