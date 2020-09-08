1/1
Hilda M. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda M. Brown

Hilda M. Brown, 86, a lifetime resident of Delta, PA died on Saturday, September 6, 2020 in York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles Earl "Jake" Brown who died in 1993.

Born on December 4, 1933 in Delta, PA, she was one of six children born to the late William Arthur and Inez (Burk) Maglaughlin and a graduate of the former Delta High School. During her last two years of high school, Hilda had lived with the Harkins Family at the funeral home assisting the late Nora Harkins, wife of the original owner. After graduation, she gave 46 years of dedicated service working in Army finance at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County, MD, retiring in 2000. Working for Atlantic Tractor in Whiteford, MD was her final employment, and she decided in 2016 to officially retire.

Hilda was a member and had served for 10 years as worthy matron for Penn Mary #72 and was a current officer and past matron of Havre de Grace Chapter #27 - Order of Eastern Star. Strong in her Christian faith, she was a lifetime member of Mt. Nebo U.M. Church where she had been a Sunday School Teacher for numerous years and was very supportive of church events.

Hilda loved to travel; she and her family took their annual fishing trip to Canada for over 60 years. Sharing her love to see new places, her grandson was her travel companion on many excursions: the auto train to Florida, trips to Canada and when she won a trip to Hawaii took him along where they journeyed on a submarine voyage. Most of all, she will be remembered as the classy lady with such a gentle spirit and smile.

She is survived by:

A son, Joseph D. Brown, Sr. (Deanna) of Delta, PA

A sister, Beulah Jean Burkins of Stewartstown, PA

Two grandchildren-

Joseph D. Brown, Jr. (Sierra) of Ft. Carson, CO

Amanda Richart (Scott) of Dallastown, PA

Three great grandchildren: Lydia Claire, Maverick Daniel and Emma Aubrey.

A stepson, Charles E. Brown, Jr. of Stewartstown, PA

She was preceded in death by her siblings: Edna Davis, Randall Maglaughlin, Lillian McConnell, Nora Delp and daughter-in-law, Deborah A. Brown.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mt. Nebo U.M. Church, 962 Flintville Road, Delta where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m on Friday. Reverend James B. Shuler, pastor of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church of Airville, PA, will officiate with interment in the adjoining church cemetery.

Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit: www.harkinsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved