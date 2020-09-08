Hilda M. Brown
Hilda M. Brown, 86, a lifetime resident of Delta, PA died on Saturday, September 6, 2020 in York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Charles Earl "Jake" Brown who died in 1993.
Born on December 4, 1933 in Delta, PA, she was one of six children born to the late William Arthur and Inez (Burk) Maglaughlin and a graduate of the former Delta High School. During her last two years of high school, Hilda had lived with the Harkins Family at the funeral home assisting the late Nora Harkins, wife of the original owner. After graduation, she gave 46 years of dedicated service working in Army finance at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County, MD, retiring in 2000. Working for Atlantic Tractor in Whiteford, MD was her final employment, and she decided in 2016 to officially retire.
Hilda was a member and had served for 10 years as worthy matron for Penn Mary #72 and was a current officer and past matron of Havre de Grace Chapter #27 - Order of Eastern Star. Strong in her Christian faith, she was a lifetime member of Mt. Nebo U.M. Church where she had been a Sunday School Teacher for numerous years and was very supportive of church events.
Hilda loved to travel; she and her family took their annual fishing trip to Canada for over 60 years. Sharing her love to see new places, her grandson was her travel companion on many excursions: the auto train to Florida, trips to Canada and when she won a trip to Hawaii took him along where they journeyed on a submarine voyage. Most of all, she will be remembered as the classy lady with such a gentle spirit and smile.
She is survived by:
A son, Joseph D. Brown, Sr. (Deanna) of Delta, PA
A sister, Beulah Jean Burkins of Stewartstown, PA
Two grandchildren-
Joseph D. Brown, Jr. (Sierra) of Ft. Carson, CO
Amanda Richart (Scott) of Dallastown, PA
Three great grandchildren: Lydia Claire, Maverick Daniel and Emma Aubrey.
A stepson, Charles E. Brown, Jr. of Stewartstown, PA
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Edna Davis, Randall Maglaughlin, Lillian McConnell, Nora Delp and daughter-in-law, Deborah A. Brown.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mt. Nebo U.M. Church, 962 Flintville Road, Delta where the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m on Friday. Reverend James B. Shuler, pastor of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church of Airville, PA, will officiate with interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit: www.harkinsfuneralhome.com