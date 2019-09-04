|
|
Hilda M. Dietz
York - Hilda M. Dietz, 96, entered into rest Saturday August 31, 2019 at Country Meadows in Leader Heights. She was the wife of the late Erney S. Dietz, Jr.
A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Rd. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. James Menkhus OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Dietz was born September 11, 1922 in York, a daughter of the late Wilmer D. and Mary T. (Long) Miller. She was employed at the York Housing Project and
later retired from the Social Security Administration in 1986 following 38 years of employment. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and its Young at Heart Club, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing Dominoes and Cards with her friends.
Hilda is survived by her brother John H. Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to or to .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019