Hilda Mae MelhornDOVER - Hilda Mae (Chapman) Melhorn, 92 years, 2 months, 27 days, passed away of natural causes at Providence Place in Dover on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:50pm . She was the wife of 67 years of the late Kervin A. Melhorn , who passed away on November 8, 2015.Hilda was born September 1, 1928 in York, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Golden and Edna Mae (Fadely) Chapman. She graduated from North York High School in 1946. Hilda's greatest joys were her family, caring for her home, gardening and singing as a soprano on the Starview United Church of Christ for 50 years. She worked part time for local Nationwide Insurance agents.Hilda is survived by her daughter, Vicki Melhorn Knisely, and husband, Gary; her sister in law Betty Melhorn Chapman and her nephews Mark Kosicki and Robert Kosicki, as well as 2 great nieces and 2 great nephews. Her brother, Dwight Chapman, predeceased her in 2016 and her sister, Nadine Kosicki Cassell, predeceased her in 1990.A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, Dover. Officiating at her service will be her pastor, the Reverend Laura Bair, from Starview United Church of Christ, Mount Wolf. A Memorial Service will be held at her church, Starview United Church of Christ, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Starview United Church of Christ, 4832 Sherman Street Extended, Mt. Wolf, Pa. 17347 or Heartland Hospice of York, 3417 Concord Road C, York, PA. 17402.The family wish to profusely thank the staff and caregivers of Providence Place of Dover and Heartland Hospice of York for their outstanding care of and love for Hilda.