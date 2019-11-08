|
Hilda O. Sweeney
New Freedom -
Hilda O. Sweeney, 97, of New Freedom, passed away at Manor Care Health Services in Dallastown, PA on Tuesday November 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of Harry C. Sweeney.
Hilda was born to William H. and Eva (McCullough) Trabert. She spent time working for the former Amp Inc., American Insulator, and George's Transfer. Hilda was a member at Bon Air Country Club where she really enjoyed a great game of golf. Hilda and Harry also were a part of a Sunday evening 9-hole gold league. Hilda also enjoyed breakfasts out with Harry and spending time with her family. Hilda was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Freedom, and she participated in the Ladies Auxiliary at the church as well.
In addition to her husband, Hilda is survived by a son Cary Sweeney and his wife Angela; 2 grandchildren Gabriel Sweeney and his wife Mary, and Shannon Sweeney and his wife Kristen; and 2 great -grandchildren Aiden and Azlyn Sweeney.
A memorial service starting at 11 AM will take place on Friday November 15, 2019 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 175 East Main Street, New Freedom, PA 17349 with Rev. George M. Schneider officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the at 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in memory of Hilda.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019