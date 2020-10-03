Hilda R. Hershner
Felton - Hilda R. (Geiselman) Hershner, 98, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at The Haven at Springwood. She was the wife of the late William Wilson Hershner.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Round Hill Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 7362 Church Rd., Cross Roads with her Pastor, The Rev. Dr. David E. Feiser officiating. A viewing will be held from 1-2:00 PM Thursday at the Church. Burial will be in Round Hill Presbyterian Cemetery. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born December 22, 1921 in Jacobus, a daughter of the late Phares and Emma Jane (Shue) Geiselman, she was a 1939 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Hershner supported her husband on their family farm and had worked at Dentsply Inc. and was a seamstress for Zarfos Furniture Store. Hilda along with her late husband Wilson were founding Trustees of Hershaull Park, a community park formed by neighborhood churches on land donated in part by Mr. Hershner's parents. She was an active member at Round Hill EPC; enjoyed traveling to 49 states and the Holy Land; and organized gatherings for the Geiselman family of which she was the youngest of 14 siblings, where she would cook for the entire group. Hilda loved to sing and was part of both Country Meadows and Round Hill EPC Choirs.
Mrs. Hershner is survived by two sons, W. David Hershner and wife, Brenda of Shrewsbury and Ronald L. Hershner and wife, Judith of York; four grandchildren, W. Andrew Hershner, Marleigh I. Snare, John W.S. Hershner and Wesley D.H. Hershner; three step grandchildren, two great granddaughters; and three step great grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her 13 brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ U.M. Church, 200 N. Main Street, Jacobus, PA 17407 or to Round Hill EPC, PO Box 126, Felton, PA 17322.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com