On Friday May 22, 2020, Hildagarde "Cissi" Connor, loving mother, wife, sister, and friend, sadly passed away at the age of 84.



Hildagarde "Cissi" Connor was born February 9, 1936 to Rufus and Marie (Heyward) Breland in York, PA. She graduated from York City Schools and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. In 1967 she married George H. Connor of Harrisburg, PA. From this union they raised two children George Connor IV (Harrisburg, PA) and Carol Connor Gipson (Palm City, FL).



Hilda's passion serving her community was evident in her involvement with Student Nonviolent Coordinating Council (SNCC), serving communities in the South. Cissi was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Just Good Friends, Pinochle Bugs, and the Harrisburg Chapter of the Links, Inc.



She retired from Harrisburg School District after 37 years of Service as an Elementary School Teacher. Cissi was an avid jazz enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with her close family and friends.



Hildagarde "Cissi" Connor was proceeded in death by her parents, Rufus and Marie Breland and her brother Rufus Breland Jr.



She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years George Heyward Connor Jr., two children George Connor IV and Carol Ann Gipson (Cephas Louis). Four grandchildren Bryce, Jaron, Celeyse and Cailyn. Her brother Donald, Sisters in Law Pearl Breland and India Connor Wood, several cousins, nieces and nephews and close family friends.



A Memorial Service celebrating her life will take place in the Fall of 2020 in Harrisburg, PA.









