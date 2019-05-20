|
Hoa Thi Dang
York - Hoa Thi Dang, age 59, of York, died at 3:55 PM Saturday, May 19, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of Tai Binh Tran.
Born June 6, 1959 in Vietnam, a daughter of Vinh Thi Dang, of Vietnam, and the late Ngan Thanh-Le, she was employed at Maple Donuts until the time of her illness.
In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Phuoc Van Tran, of York; a daughter, Lilian Tran, of York; and six grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 2-5:00 PM Monday, May 20, 2019 and 9-11:00 AM Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 20, 2019