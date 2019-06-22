|
|
Holly Kerns
YORK - Holly Anne (Fauth) Kerns, 73, of Manchester Township, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a viewing from 12:30- 1:30 p.m. Richard Lindemon will be officiating at the service. Burial will be private in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Mrs. Kerns was born in York on December 16, 1945, the daughter of the late Harrison D. Fauth and Beatrice E. (Himes) Housman. She worked as an electronics cable assembler for BMY and then retired from York Electro Mechanical. She loved her pets dogs, music, and dancing.
Mrs. Kerns had attended Living Word Community Church, where she had volunteered in coffee service and clown ministries. She was a member of the Women's Club of York.
Mrs. Kerns leaves a daughter, Lisa M. Basile of West Newton, PA; a son, Charles G. Snyder, III of York, a son-in-law, Nick Baracani; three grandchildren, Nichole Fowler, Mason A. Snyder, and Aiden L. Baracani; a great grandson, Braelyn Snyder; a brother, William H. Fauth and his wife Barbara; two sisters, Susan J. Livelsberger and her husband Thomas and Monica E. Albright; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie L. Baracani, a grandson, Austin Greer, and a son-in-law, Ross A Basile.
Memorial contributions may be made to York Cancer Center, Patient Help Fund, 25 Monument Rd. York, PA 17403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 22, 2019