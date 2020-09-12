Hort Joines
Stewartstown - Hort Joines, 96, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Lois (Flaharty) Joines who died March 12, 2008. Born in Bel Air, Md., Hort was the son of the late Reid and Lura (Walker) Joines. He proudly served in the Navy during WWII. He later worked as a spray painter for Caterpillar. After retiring from Caterpillar, Hort went to work with his brother Robert (Pro) Joines in the roofing and carpentry business. He was a founding member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He also was a member of Turnpike Baptist church and attended Grace Fellowship Church.
Surviving are two children, Alice J. Steele and her husband, Brian of Stewartstown, and Scott E. Joines and his wife, Denise of Hampstead, NC; 6 grandchildren, Misty, Katie, Jacob, Lura, Shelby, and Wyatt; and 4 great grandchildren, Malakai, Reece, Fynnley, and Mila. Hort was the second of fifteen children.
There will be a public viewing on Tuesday, September 15, from 9-11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church Shrewsbury, 74 E. Forrest Ave., Shrewsbury, PA 17361 with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service. Interment is private and at the convenience of his family. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of Stewartstown is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com
