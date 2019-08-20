|
Houston T. Crane
Dover - Houston T. Crane, 80, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Dona M. (Hatterer) Crane to whom he was married for 58 years.
Services for Mr. Crane are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on March 5, 1939 in Dover, he was a son of the late Delbert D. and Courtney P. (Miller) Crane. Houston was a welder at Precision Components until his retirement in 2002.
Mr. Crane loved playing darts and pool, fishing, hunting, shooting matches and going to the casinos.
Along with his wife, Dona, Houston is survived by his son, Thomas H. Crane and his wife, Micha of Dover; daughter, Tonya M. Crane of York Haven; granddaughter, Jessica Higginbotham and her husband, David of Foley, AL; two great grandsons, Emmett T. and Woodrow D. Higginbotham; four brothers Ralph Crane and his wife, Vera, Gilford Crane and his wife, Josie, Andy Crane and his wife, Vickie and Carson Crane; three sisters, Faye Zinn, Dixie Smeltzer and her husband, Jim and Deb Hockman and her husband, Bruce; and sister in law, Rose Crane. He was preceded in death by his brother, Virgil Crane.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019