Howard A. "Skip" Sheffer
Howard A. "Skip" Sheffer

Windsor - On November 21, 2020, Howard A. "Skip" Sheffer, 82, of Windsor, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Nancy L. Brown.

Skip was born on January 16, 1938 in Glen Rock, to the late Howard C. and Mary A. (Bortner) Sheffer. He graduated from Susquehannock High School, then served his country in the US Army. Skip worked many years in the Air Freight division of the former Piedmont Airlines, Allegheny Airlines, USAir to what is now American Airlines, where he retired.

He was a member of the New Freedom VFW, Dallastown American Legion, and the Hanover American Veterans. In his free time he enjoyed spending time on his boat and taking it to the Chesapeake Bay.

Skip is survived by one daughter, Denise (Tracy) Bankert; multiple stepchildren; 7 grandchildren; and multiple step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents and one brother, David Sheffer.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Geiple Funeral Home, Glen Rock is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.geiple.com.








Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
