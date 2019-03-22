|
Howard C. Eck
Hallam - Howard C. Eck, age 73, of Hallam, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. Born in Lebanon on September 11, 1945 he was the son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Seasholtz) Eck. Howard was the loving husband of 53 years to Eileen (Mitzel) Eck.
Howard proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he was employed at the former Mrs. Smith Pies, the former Cadbury, and later for the York Saw and Knife Company.
Howard was an avid sportsman, he loved to be out in the field hunting or casting a line on a creek. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Columbia, Camp Ten in Juniata County and also Kreutz Creek Valley VFW Post #7045. Howard also enjoyed snowmobiling and watching and feeding the birds in his yard.
In addition to his loving wife, Howard is survived by his sons William Eck of San Diego and Cody Eck of Etters, his brothers Joe Eck, and his wife Carlotta of Shiloh and James Eck, and his wife Linda of Hanover, his half-brother William Eck of Lebanon, his half-sister Marilyn Folk of Lebanon, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his twin brother Charles Eck, his brothers Kenneth and Danny Eck, and his sisters Joan Derr and Brenda Kreiser.
A graveside service to celebrate Howard's life will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:30am in Canadochly Cemetery, 4845 East Prospect Road, York with Fr. Anthony Swamy, MSFS officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Howard' memory may be made to: SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or St. Peter Catholic Church, 121 South Second Street, Columbia, PA 17512 or , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Howard's wife would like to express her gratitude to her family and neighborhood friends who helped take care of Howard through his illness.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019