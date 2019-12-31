|
Howard E. Prickitt
York - Howard Evan Prickitt 93, of York, PA, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at the Colonial Manor in York, PA. He was born on August 2, 1926 in May's Landing, NJ, and was the eldest son of Henry Howard Prickitt and Anna Katherine Lorenz (maiden name). He was the husband of the late Iris Colleen (Reichenbach) Prickitt, who had passed away on January 25, 2007. They enjoyed 56 years of married life.
He had been employed at the York County Assistance Office as a Personnel Analyst for 18 years and retired in 1991. He enlisted in the United States Navy on July 25, 1944 after graduating from Norristown High School in the spring of the same year. He served as a Yeoman Second Class (USNR) in the Pacific Theater during WWII until May 17, 1946 and was honorably discharged in Montgomery County, PA.
Mr. Prickitt is survived by three children, daughter Denise Renee' (Prickitt) Whitacre of Seneca Rocks, WV; son Kerry Evan Prickitt of York, PA; and daughter Sylvia Eileen Prickitt of Billings, MT. Surviving siblings are: sister Jeanne Prickitt-Kelly of Norristown, PA; brother Kenneth Prickitt of Salem, VA; and sister Joyce Prickitt-Caperilla of Norristown, PA. He's also survived by four grandchildren, Lisa Prickitt, Rachel (White) Medora, Tina (White) Oravec, Laura White, and, six great grandchildren.
Community activities were as follows: Member of the Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, York, PA; past leader of Boy Scout Troop #119 in Evansburg, PA; York Area Radio Control Club. Other interests and hobbies included: H.O. model trains, trout fishing, camping, reading, building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, tied flies (fishing lures), collected coins and stamps, loved watching football and baseball games, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies.
Funeral arrangements by Kenworthy Funeral Home in Hanover, PA; funeral service to be held at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery as well as burial with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting that contributions/donations be made to the Friends of the World War II Memorial, 921 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Ste. 316, Washington, DC 20003 (www.wwiimemorialfriends.org). Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020