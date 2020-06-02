Howard G. LeiphartYork - Howard G. Leiphart, 66, entered into rest on Sunday May 31, 2020 at his residence.He was born April 5, 1954 in Windsor, PA. The son of the late Irvin and Mary (Peters) Leiphart.Howard worked in the parts department at Johnson Controls, retiring after 15 years of service.He is survived by his spouse Brenda L. (Kinard) Leiphart, a daughter Bobby Jo Vogel and her husband Ken, a grandson, two brothers Chris Leiphart and his wife Trena, and Irving Leiphart, Jr.The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.