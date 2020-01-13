|
|
Howard G. Luckenbaugh
Glen Rock - Howard G. Luckenbaugh, 83, of Glen Rock, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Manor Care Nursing Home, Dallastown, PA.
Born July 28, 1936, in Hanover, PA, he was the son of the late Robert and Clara (Cooley) Luckenbaugh. Howard was the loving husband of Estie (Wonder) Luckenbaugh with whom he shared sixty-one years of marriage.
Howard was a member of Hanover Church of Christ and enjoyed volunteering in the church food bank.
Howard retired from AMP where he worked in shipping and receiving. He was a volunteer for Lineboro Fire Company.
Howard enjoyed hunting and going for walks, but most importantly he made it his mission to help other people whenever he could.
In addition to his loving wife, Estie, Howard is survived by his children, Karen Luckenbaugh of York, PA, Pam Meyer and husband Keith of York, PA, and Ron Luckenbaugh and wife Cathy of Seven Valleys, PA; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Vivian Harrison of Hanover, PA. He was preceded in death by a grandchild and ten siblings.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Marburg Memorial Gardens, 2510 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA, with Pastor Gordon Wells officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hanover Church of Christ, 1560 Wanda Drive, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020