Howard G. Nason
Spring Grove - Howard George Nason, 77, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Anita L. (Hertel) Nason.
Born in Annapolis, MD on November 8, 1942, Howard was the son of the late Henry and Lorraine (Busch) Nason. He served in the U.S. Army as a Senior Supply Sergeant and Mechanical Maintenance Supervisor for over 20 years earning the rank of Master Sergeant as well as numerous other decorations including the National Defense Service Medal; Vietnam Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal(3d OLC); Bronze Star Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation; Good Conduct Medal (6th Award); Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry W/Palm. After his retirement from the Army he worked for several years as a government contractor at Aberdeen Proving Ground for Dynamic Science {DSI) and finally retiring after more than 20 years from Engineering & Documentation System Inc. {EDSI} as a project/division manager, supporting Desert Storm/Desert Shield and other government programs, earning numerous awards and commendations.
He was a member of the NCMA, NRA and Bel Air Jaycees as well as a life member of the VFW and American Legion. Howard was an avid supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project
and served as the executive director of the Miss Maryland Pageant. In his younger years, he enjoyed staying active in numerous sports and playing the sousaphone in the band.
The celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market Street, York. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard prior to service. Anyone attending should wear a mask and practice proper social distancing.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Nason is survived by three children, William H. Nason of Abingdon, MD, Donna L. Miller and husband, John of Aberdeen, MD and Leslie Nason-Johnston and husband, Tony of Parkville, MD; three step children, Joan E. Bell of Bel Air, MD, Sandy J. Patchel and husband, Frank of Seven Valleys and Steve M. Bell and wife, Katie of Boulder, CO; 15 grandchildren; one great grandson; his previous wife, Suzanne E. Nason and his beloved Alaskan malamute, Cassy. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Howard G. Nason, Jr. and daughter in law, Shelly Nason.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA or the Wounded Warrior Project
.