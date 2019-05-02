|
Howard H. "Pete" Silar
Red Lion - Howard H. "Pete" Silar, 73, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Karen S. (Luckenbaugh) Silar to whom he was married for 36 years.
A viewing will be held from 1-3:00 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion.
Born in 1945 a son of the late Dorothy M. (Roth) Silar and Howard H. Silar, Sr., he was a 1963 graduate of Eastern York High School. Pete retired from Anvil Intl. in Columbia after 43 ½ years of service. He was a member of Pleasureville American Legion and a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Silar is survived by two sons, Howard H. Silar, III and wife Lisa of Yoe and Lance W. Silar of Somerset, PA; a daughter, Crystal M. Scheib and husband Gary of Tower City, PA; five grandchildren, Emmerson, Amyrah and Shelby Silar, Toni Badura and Brett Scheib; and a sister, Linda Hartman and husband Larry of Farmington, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to York County Veterans In Need, 28 E. Market St., Suite #B020, York, PA 17401 or to Penn State Dance Marathon, c/o Attn: Finance, THON Office, 227D HUB, University Park, PA 16802.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 2, 2019