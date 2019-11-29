|
Howard J. Lewis, Jr.
Felton - Howard J. Lewis, Jr., 89, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Christina (Boggs) Lewis.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with Pastor Kim Cartwright officiating. A viewing will be held from 9-10:00 AM Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bethel UM Cemetery.
Mr. Lewis was born on November 18, 1930 in Renick, WV; a son of the late Audrey M. (Blake) Lewis and Howard J. Lewis, Sr. He had worked at Cole Steel and retired from Red Lion Area School District. Howard was a hard worker and loved being a part time farmer all while holding his full-time jobs. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren. Howard was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Mr. Lewis is survived by a son, John A. and wife Denise Lewis of Arcadia, FL; two daughters, Suzanne M. and husband Jeffrey Sawor and Francine E. and husband Bill Rexroth both of Felton; five grandchildren, Josh, Alicia, Sonja, Jessica and Kristan; six great grandchildren, Sabrina, Jordan, Levi, Morgan, Mason and Gabby; two brothers, Melvin and wife Pat Lewis of Taneytown, MD and Vesper Lewis of Renick; and a sister in law, Betty Lewis of Lewisburg, WV.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019