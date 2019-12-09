|
|
Howard Reed Robinson, Jr.
Red Lion - Howard Reed Robinson, Jr., died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Virginia M. (Tormollan) Robinson to whom he was married for 46 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Pastor Gary Fuhrman officiating and full military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard at the start of the service. A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Born on April 1, 1953 in Jacksonville, N.C. he was a son of Howard Reed Robinson and the late Marion Lee (Krauss) Robinson. Howard was the Supervisor of Delivery for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years until his retirement.
Mr. Robinson served our country for six years in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Howard loved antiques, attending yard sales and flea markets, Christmas, animals, especially his cats and traveling to Ocean City, MD. Most importantly, he loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Virginia, Howard leaves two daughters, Laura Hartman and her husband, John of West York and Rachel Smith and her husband, Michael of Red Lion; son, Howard C. Robinson of York; seven grandchildren, Nicolas, Alyssa, Kaitlin, Abby, Jacob, Levi and Darcy; two brothers, David L. Robinson and his wife, Carolina of Casa Grande, AZ and Robert K. Robinson and his wife, Shari of Linthicum, MD; and his sister, Marion Davis and her husband, William of Berkley Springs, WV. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Robinson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019