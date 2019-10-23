Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
19 South Main Street
Stewartstown, PA 17363
(717) 993-2307
Howard Thomas Callinan

Fawn Grove - Howard Thomas Callinan, 78, of Fawn Grove, entered into his eternal rest on Monday, October 21, 2019. He was the loving husband of Claudia (Smith) Callinan and they celebrated 46 years of marriage in March of this year. Born in Baltimore, MD, Howard was a longshoreman in the shipping industry. He was a fisherman, enjoyed woodworking, hobbying, was known for being down to Earth and selfless. He was a fun person who loved to kid and joke with everyone. He will be missed by all who knew him. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps.

Surviving in addition to his beloved wife are two siblings: a brother, Carroll Callinan and a sister, Carolyn Burns. He was preceded in death by siblings, Andrew, Richard, and Francis Callinan, and Geraldine Syzmanski; and in-laws, Lillian, Elaine, and Margaret Callinan, Walter Syzmanski, and Clarence Burns.

There will be a viewing on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St., Stewartstown. There will be a second viewing on Monday, October 28, from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Chapel, 8800 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, at Our Lady of Hope, 1727 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Baltimore.

HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
