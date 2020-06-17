Sorry for your loss. Many thoughts are with the family.
T. Harris
Howard Turnbaugh Jr.
Howard Gordon "Little Gordie" Turnbaugh Jr.
Got up at dawn, worked til dusk had a desire for a dollar, a dame, and a drink. Liked dice, dogs, and a deck of cards. Didn't do debt, credit, ifs or maybes. A Rounder.
Survived by daughters, Angell Feeser, Deanna Utermahlen, Kim Carroll; grandchildren, Jessica, January, Desirae, Kate, Kaye and Jake; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A private gathering will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Eline Funeral Home of Hampstead.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.