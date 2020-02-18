Services
YORK - Hunter L. Hibbard, Jr., 73, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at his residence in Lower Windsor Twp. He was the husband of the late Linda D. (Mansberger) Hibbard.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:30PM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements. Officiating the service will be the Rev. James Shuler. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Born January 22, 1947 in York, he was a son of the late Hunter L. Hibbard Sr., and Mary C. (Emig) Hibbard.

He was employed as a machine operator for 27 years at Voith Hydro Inc., until his retirement in 2002.

An avid hunter, he was also a member of several area clubs including, 13th Ward Club, 12th Ward Club, Rooster Club, Post #556 and 9th Ward Club.

Mr. Hibbard is survived by one son, Hunter L. Hibbard III and his wife, Rose of York; one daughter, Pamela J. Hamilton and her husband, Robert of York; three grandchildren, Hunter Hibbard IV, Anthony Sheridan and Codi Hibbard; three great grandchildren, Maddison, Emilla and Juliet; five sisters, Sadie Hibbard, Nancy Rhodes, Fran Noll, Rose Snyder and Lynn Anstine and nieces and nephews.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
