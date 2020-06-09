Ida Mae Nimmons
Ida Mae Nimmons

York - Mrs. Ida Mae Nimmons,age 97 of York passed away on June 7, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 629 South Pershing Avenue. A Celebration of Life Service will be private. For the full obituary please go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
