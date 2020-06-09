Ida Mae Nimmons
York - Mrs. Ida Mae Nimmons,age 97 of York passed away on June 7, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 629 South Pershing Avenue. A Celebration of Life Service will be private. For the full obituary please go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com
York - Mrs. Ida Mae Nimmons,age 97 of York passed away on June 7, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday June 12, 2020 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 629 South Pershing Avenue. A Celebration of Life Service will be private. For the full obituary please go to bouldingmortuaryinc.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.