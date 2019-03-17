|
Ida Margaret Black
New Freedom - Ida Margaret Black, 100, died Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Vernon Richard Black who died in 2004. Born in Shrewsbury, she was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Sarah L. (Kenney) Bartenslager. She retired as an inspector from American Insulator Company of New Freedom with over 25 years of service. She enjoyed cooking and making sure people were well fed.
Surviving is a son, Bryan Craig Black; 2 grandchildren, Amanda Kathleen Black and Jillian Sarah Black; a sister, Louise Swartzbaugh, and her husband, Claude. Ida was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Orwig and Mary Cooper; and a daughter-in-law, Lori Lynn Ramsdell-Black in 2002.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a visitation on Tuesday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, with a funeral service starting at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the New Freedom Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ida's memory to: Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation 50 N. Duke St. 2nd floor, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019