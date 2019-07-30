|
|
Ida Mary Kohr
MANCHESTER - Ida Mary (Danner) Kohr, 92, of Manchester, passed away at 2:24 PM, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Providence Place in Dover. She was the wife of the late Edwin J. Kohr, Sr., who died on July 3, 2009.
Mrs. Kohr was born March 16, 1927 in Manchester and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Margaret (Baney) Danner.
She was employed by Northeastern School District for over 20 years as a cook. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester.
Mrs. Kohr is survived by her two daughters, Carol Klinedinst and her husband Barry of Manchester, Lanna Meyls and her husband Michael of York; her son, Edwin "Jim" Kohr, Jr., and his wife Kathie of York; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her sister Nyla Danner; and her brothers, Glen, Fred, Ed, and Robert.
Her memorial service will begin at 12:30 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf, PA. Visitation will be from 11:30 to 12:30 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Manchester Union Cemetery in Manchester. Officiating at the service will be her pastors, Reverend James Parker and Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider St. Paul United Methodist Church 4360 Board Road, Manchester, PA. 17345.
