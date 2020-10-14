Ila Faye StareYork - Ila Faye Stare, 88, passed away peacefully on October 13th, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Richard "Dick" Stare of York. Born in Hellam on November 10th, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Archie D. Sensenbaugh and Grace (Burkholder) Sensenbaugh-Keim. Ila worked for J. E. Baker Co. for 16 years as a Senior Customer Service representative. Prior to her time at Baker, Ila worked at Mailmans for 6 years - as Inventory Control and Customer Service manager for major appliances - and at J. C. Penny for 4 years as Service Control Office Supervisor. Ila was a charter member of the Downtown York Lioness Club and the former State President of the Future Homemakers of America. Ila graduated from Hellam High School in 1949 and was a life-long member of Advent Lutheran Church. Ila Faye and her husband were very philanthropic and gave generously to many organizations throughout York. Ila loved music and Basset Hounds. Ila Faye Stare is survived by a son, Daniel R. Stare and his wife, Susan of Rochester, NY; a daughter, Susan M. Kline of York; a grandson, Ward E. Stare and his Wife Anna, of Charleston, SC; a granddaughter, Stephanie Tischler and her husband Sam of Rochester; and a great-granddaughter, Eliza Tischler of Rochester. A viewing will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, followed by a graveside service at 10:30am at Mount Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or the Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York PA 17402.