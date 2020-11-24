Ilona Farkas
Thomasville - Ilona Marie Farkas, age 68, passed away, at her daughter's home, with her family by her side on Sunday, October 22, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Lawson Ward Garland, who passed away in 2009.
Ilona was born in Bedford PA on November 3, 1952 and was the daughter of the late Frank P. Farkas and Ali Charin (Price) Farkas. She attended St. Rose of Lima Church in York and worked for Pfaltzgraff as a glaze operator for many years prior to retiring. She enjoyed gardening and cooking and cherished the time she spent with her family. She was predeceased by her brothers John and Walter Farkas.
She is survived by her daughters Billie Charin Kile and her fiance' Jimmy Barton Sr. and Angela Garland Witte and her finace' Roy Shadle; her stepdaughter Amy Alfone Lynes as well as Ilona's grandchildren Christopher, Ali, Kendra, David and Micheal and her great grandchildren Haven, Xavior, Sadie and Darla Mae. She is also survived by her brothers Paul and Frank Farkas; her sister Donna Fetter and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID19, services and interment will be held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help defray funeral costs.
