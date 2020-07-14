1/1
Inez Dieterle Munier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inez Dieterle Munier

York - Inez Dieterle Munier died peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Normandie Ridge Nursing Home. Born in Philadelphia, PA on August 18, 1923 and raised in Ocean City, NJ, she was the daughter of Corinne McNamee Dieterle and Frederick Joseph Dieterle.

Inez was a 1940 graduate of Ocean City High School. Before moving to York in 1950, she lived in New York, Nevada, and Florida. In her 70 years of residence in York, Inez lived in several areas of the community and worked in a number of retail clothing stores. In the late 1970s, Inez opened the Blue Dove Bridal Shop which she owned until she retired in 1991.

Inez loved to travel, play bridge, knit, read, and garden. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia 76ers and Eagles.

Inez was preceded in death by two sons, F. Lawrence and Joseph, as well as two sisters, Doris Dieterle, and Lois Broker, and a brother, Frederick J. Dieterle, Jr. She is survived by three nieces, Anne Broker and her husband John Parisi of Washington, DC, Corinne Dieterle of Conshohocken, PA, and Nora Sweet and her husband Jon of Savannah GA. She is also survived by two great nieces, Elizabeth and Corinna Parisi, and four great nephews, Reid and Peter Copeland, and Taylor and Jonathan Sweet.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a contribution in Inez's name to Crispus Attucks, 605 S. Duke St., York, PA 17401.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved