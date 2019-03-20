Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
740 W. Locust Street
York, PA
View Map
York - Inez D. Owens went to be with the Lord on March 16, 2019. She born May 15, 1946 in York, PA and she was the daughter of the late Helen E. (Harris) Hall. She was the fourth child of nine. She attended Kennard Dale High School and graduated in 1965.

She is survived by her three daughters, Leslie D. Owens of York, Melinda M. Owens of York and LaKysha R. Owens of Ellicott City, Maryland, step-son Troy V. Riedel of Richmond, Virginia; four sisters Maxine L. Warfield of Havre de Grace, Maryland, Beverly A. Winder of Aberdeen, Maryland, Pamela E. Doby and Hope E. Nelson, both of York, Pennsylvania and brother Kim S. Hall of Aberdeen, Maryland; four grandchildren, Jordan C. Owens, Jada A. Owens, Peyton E. Hampton all of York, PA and Jadin D. Owens of Ellicott City, MD; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Viewing - Friday, March 22nd 5:00-7:00 pm at John W. Keffer funeral home, 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, York, PA 17403.

Funeral Services - Saturday, March 23rd at 12:30 pm at Shiloh Baptist Church, 740 W. Locust Street, York, PA. 17401. No public viewing on Saturday, March 23rd.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
