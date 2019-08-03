|
Ingowin Noback
Shrewsbury - Ingowin Noback, 76, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 31, 2019 in Spring Grove. He was the loving husband of the late Mildred E. Noback.
Ingowin was born in Berlin, Germany to Paul and Charlotte (Grunwald) Noback. The youngest of 7 children, Ingowin survived the WWII bombings in Berlin, before relocating to the United States, where he later became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Ingowin loved to study history and the world and he also enjoyed gardening. Ingowin and his wife Mildred opened Noback farms, a nursery and farm with native plants and Christmas trees. In addition to history and botany, Ingowin was a martial arts enthusiast earning a 4th degree black belt in Shorin Ryu Karate, and owned a karate dojo in Rockville, MD for a period.
Ingowin is survived by his three children Erik Noback, Kurt Noback and his wife Shannon, and Lisa Bowman and her husband Fred; 5 grandchildren Emily and Paul Thomas, Brianna and Kaitlyn Noback, and Mason Noback; and 4 siblings: sisters Freia Cooper and Gundrun Slaughter, and brothers Volker Noback and Winfried Noback. In addition to his parents and late wife, Ingowin is preceded in death by a sister Siegrun Greis, and a brother Edwin Noback.
Services for Ingowin will be private and at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. is assisting the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019