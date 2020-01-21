|
|
Iona Richenda Klepper
York - Iona Richenda (Nona) Klepper, 82, passed, quietly in her sleep, and ascended into heaven Monday, January 20, 2020 at her residence after four years of battling vascular disease complications.
Nona was born in McCauley, W. Virginia on February 24, 1937, but has been a Yorker through and through. She was the daughter of the late, Norman Richard and Virginia Opal (Miller) Klepper.
She graduated from Kreutz Creek Valley High School in 1953 at the age of 16. In 1957, she became one of the first woman printing press operators on the eastern coast. She was an impressive self-taught camera operator and 4/C stripper for Cole Hubb Printing, Printing Plates Craftsman, Strine Printing and then in 1999, retired from Print-O-Stat, Inc.
Her world revolved around her family and her yard. She loved mowing, pulling weeds, planting flowers and just simply looking at it. She truly appreciated and loved God's gifts of nature and family. If you were fortunate to know Iona, then you know that she was an amazing woman who was a hard worker with a compassionate soul, loving daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was our everything.
Survivors include a daughter, Richenda Janeen "Neenie Klepper" Hershey and her husband Stephen of York; a grandson, Jakob S. Hershey; two brothers, Richard O. Klepper and Terry G. Klepper; two nieces, Sharon (Klepper) Ramsey and Rachelle (Hileman) Kauffman and nine nephews, Rian, Pete, Greg, Perry Hileman, Spencer, Gary, Kevin, Dwayne and David Klepper. She was preceded in death by a sister, Karen J. Heilman; a brother, Jared S. Klepper and a nephew, Scott Klepper.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Officiating will be Pastor Ken Loyer. There will be viewing Thursday, January 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Final resting place will be in Salem Union Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are being requested by the family to be sent to the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York PA 17408 and/or to her daughter, Janeen Hershey, 1918 S. Queen St., York, PA 17403 towards Iona's medical and funeral expenses.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020