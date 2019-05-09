|
Ira Edwin Lauer, Jr.
Dover - Ira Edwin Lauer, Jr., 78, entered into rest at 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the loving husband of Priscilla L. (Jay) Lauer. They were married 55 years.
Born September 14, 1940 in Dover Township, Ira was a son of the late Ira E. and Louise F. (Sweitzer) Lauer.
He graduated from Elizabethtown College in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in Pre-Med. He met his wife at Elizabethtown. Ira was a U.S. Army veteran.
His first job was working for United Piece Dye Works in York, PA improving water quality of Mill Creek, a tributary of the Codorus Creek. He retired from the P.H. Glatfelter Co. in Spring Grove PA after 32 years of service as a chemist and research scientist. During his time at Glatfelter he worked for the Technical and Research Departments solving many manufacturing problems and developing new paper making technologies. He was a supervisor, friend, and mentor for many at the Spring Grove Mill, some of whom later became top leaders at the company.
He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He pursued trophy whitetail and mule deer over most of the USA and Canada. His favorite fishing was for flounder in Chincoteague, Virginia and for small mouth bass in Pennsylvania. Lately he had become an avid American shad fisherman accompanied by lifelong friends. Ira also was an expert wood worker making many fine pieces of furniture for the family, mostly in American cherry. He was a pet lover and had packs of beagles for rabbit hunting and had pet Scottish terriers most of his adult life.
In addition to his wife, Ira is survived by two sons, Ira E. Lauer III and wife, Liza of York and Isaac N. Lauer and wife, Gen of New York; three grandchildren, Ira E. Lauer IV, Olivia F. Lauer and Iris Lauer.
Services for Ira are at the convenience of the family.
Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019