YORK - Irene (Wolfhope) Andes, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at York Hospital.
Born July 29, 1931 in Catherine Township, Blair County, she was a daughter of the late Stephen L. and Martha E. (Fisher) Wolfhope.
Her first union was to Willis H. Peterson and later married Richard F. Andes, both of whom preceded her in death.
Irene is survived by a son, Scott H. Peterson of York; a daughter, Tracy A. Azevedo of California; two sisters, Eleanor Wrye of Tyrone and Georgia Conrad of Camden, Del. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Eugene, Paul, Roy and Philip Wolfhope and two sisters, Florence Abrams and Mary Jane Hoffman.
A graduate of Juniata Valley High School—Class of 1949 in Alexandria, Pa, Irene was also a graduate of Huntington Secretarial School and Empire Beauty School in York.
She owned Irene's Beauty Shop in Manchester for many years. Later she managed and work for various York County companies throughout her career.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:30PM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York. Officiating the service will be Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30PM at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Mount Rose Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020