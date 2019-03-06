Resources
Irene Delbaugh


1931 - 2019
Irene Delbaugh Obituary
Irene Delbaugh

York - On February 27, 2019, Irene Delbaugh of York, PA took her last breath on this earth.

Born in Liverpool, Pennsylvania on November 5, 1931, Irene was beloved as a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter, and friend. Her husband, Orville, preceded her into eternity in July of 2018. They were married on August 6, 1949, after which, Irene traveled to Texas to join him during his time in the military. They lived in Harrisburg and then York. Together, they raised two daughters, Cherie and Gwen, and celebrated three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Irene was known for her cooking, hospitality, and generosity. She was a strong prayer warrior.

Funeral services will be held privately, as per Irene's wishes. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stillmeadow Church of the Nazarene, where Irene was a member these past 30-plus years.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019
