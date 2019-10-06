|
Irene L. Witter
Hanover - Irene Louise Witter, 82, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Friday, October 4, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Born June 6, 1937, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Percy C. and Margie E. (Bair) Grove. Irene was the loving wife of Kenneth R. Witter with whom she shared forty-eight years of marriage.
Irene was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover, PA.
Irene was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother to her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and her beloved dogs.
In addition to her loving husband Kenneth, Irene is survived by her daughters, Trudy Reitano and husband Tim, and Judy Carpenter and husband Wesley; her step-daughter, Lisa Unger and husband Ricky; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Mehring of York, PA, and Shirley Noel of Hanover, PA.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Irene will be held 11:00AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with the Rev. Greg A. Rapp officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Irene's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
The family has entrusted the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019