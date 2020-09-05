Irene Riley
Spring Grove - Irene B. (Baublitz) Riley, age 96, passed away at Manor Care North on September 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Roy A. Riley; who passed away in 2011.
Irene was born in Reading Township, York County on July 8, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Harvey Baublitz and Minnie May (Landis) Baublitz. She was a machine operator at York Classic Caramel for over 49 years prior to retiring. She was a life member at Christ Roth's Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, a member of Windy Hill on the Campus Senior Centers and enjoyed doing puzzles.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Stambaugh and her sisters Margaret Emig and Edna Aughenbaugh.
Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Thursday at 10:00AM at Christ Roth Cemetery, 580 Roth's Church Rd. Spring Grove with Rev. Nate Conklin officiating. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
