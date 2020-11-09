1/1
Irene Zahos Masgalas
Irene Zahos Masgalas

York - Irene Zahos Masgalas, 84 of York, PA passed away on November 6, 2020 at York Hospital.

Born in Paleonehoro, Greece in 1936, she was the daughter of the late Ioannis and Lambrini Alpoyiannis Zahos.

She was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and Syllogos Neohoriton. Within her large immediate and extended family, she was known to have a very generous and loving heart. She loved spending time in her garden and enjoyed cooking unrivaled traditional Greek meals.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Demetrios; son, Antonios; daughter, Tassia; sisters, Spyridoula Branis of Arahova, Greece, Aglaia Tsogas and Sotiria Lamnatos of York, PA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Anastasia Lainas and 2 brothers, Demetrios Zahos and Vasilios Zahos.

A Graveside Trisagio will be conducted by Father Andrew Tsikitas on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave., York, PA, starting at 11:30 a.m. Face masks will be required of all those attending.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, or to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Pine Grove Road, York, PA 17403.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
