1/1
Iris A. Stare
1952 - 2020
Iris A. Stare

York Haven - Iris A. Stare (Heller), 68 of Newberry Township, entered into rest peacefully Sunday September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Randy A. Stare for 25 years.

A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday October 3, 2020 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The celebration of life memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Stare was born February 23, 1952 in York, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth "Betty" (Ahern) Heller. She was a 1970 graduate of York Vo Tech School and retired from PennDOT as a dispatcher. She was a member of the Shiloh American Legion post #791 and a member of Vo Tech class of 70' reunion committee. Iris was outgoing, funny, witty, creative, selfless and loved helping others. She was known to enjoy sewing, crafting, flowers, and visiting with family and friends. Her ultimate joy was being with her grandchildren. Iris will deeply be missed by all that knew her.

Iris is survived by her husband; children Nicole M. Heller, Daniel M. Wilson and his wife Adrienne, Scott A. Stare, Robert D. Stare and his wife Kory; grandchildren Josie and Cole Wilson, Randy and Benjamin Stare; brother Daniel T. Heller and his wife Kathleen, sister Jane Weber; numerous neices, nephews, cousins and extended family Anna Mae Almoney, Brenda Werner and Bonnie (Jeff) Eshelman. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Thomas and extended family Harry, Beverly and Steven Almoney.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation (hospice) or to the Glioblastoma Foundation.






Published in York Daily Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
3
Memorial service
10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
Iris went to school with my husband, John Baughman, who passed away in July. They had been on the reunion committee together. She was a very nice person to talk with and John enjoyed working on the reunions with her. My Thoughts and Prayers to her family. With Sympathy, Joy Baughman
September 25, 2020
Nicole, Danny and family~
I am so sorry for your loss. Iris was such an amazing woman, so beautiful inside and out. I loved sitting and talking with her and my daughters absolutely loved her to pieces. She truly brightened my every room she entered and made my day so much better every time I saw her. She is one in a million and will be missed more than words can say. Sending love and hugs to you and your family.
Love,
Donna, Ryland and Bryton
Donna Burns
Friend
