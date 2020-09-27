Iris A. StareYork Haven - Iris A. Stare (Heller), 68 of Newberry Township, entered into rest peacefully Sunday September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Randy A. Stare for 25 years.A visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday October 3, 2020 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The celebration of life memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Stare was born February 23, 1952 in York, a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth "Betty" (Ahern) Heller. She was a 1970 graduate of York Vo Tech School and retired from PennDOT as a dispatcher. She was a member of the Shiloh American Legion post #791 and a member of Vo Tech class of 70' reunion committee. Iris was outgoing, funny, witty, creative, selfless and loved helping others. She was known to enjoy sewing, crafting, flowers, and visiting with family and friends. Her ultimate joy was being with her grandchildren. Iris will deeply be missed by all that knew her.Iris is survived by her husband; children Nicole M. Heller, Daniel M. Wilson and his wife Adrienne, Scott A. Stare, Robert D. Stare and his wife Kory; grandchildren Josie and Cole Wilson, Randy and Benjamin Stare; brother Daniel T. Heller and his wife Kathleen, sister Jane Weber; numerous neices, nephews, cousins and extended family Anna Mae Almoney, Brenda Werner and Bonnie (Jeff) Eshelman. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Thomas and extended family Harry, Beverly and Steven Almoney.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation (hospice) or to the Glioblastoma Foundation.