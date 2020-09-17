Iris E. SaurYork, PA - Iris E. (Kinneman) Saur, 87 of York, PA, died at her residence in Hellam Township on September 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late David H. Saur.Born November 17, 1932 in Abbottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merle F. and Ruth (Milhimes) Kinneman.Iris was a graduate of New Oxford High School and a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in York. She owned and operated Iris's Books at Saturday's Market in Middletown, PA for over thirty years. Iris was dedicated to making a home for her family.She is survived by her daughter, Laurie A. Crouse of York, her son, Brian D. Saur of York, a grandson, Jeremy D. Saur of York Springs, PA, a granddaughter, Breeanna E. Saur of York and a great granddaughter, Olivia V. Moser of York.Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held at the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA with a private interment in Mount Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will hold a Celebration of Life when the restrictions of Covid19 have passed.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.