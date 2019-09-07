|
Iris J. Hannigan
Red Lion - Iris J. Hannigan, 90, of Red Lion, passed away on August 25 2019 at her home. Born June 21, 1929 in York, PA, she was a daughter of the late Clyde L. Andrews and Edna Reachard.
Iris worked as a nurse at Memorial Hospital for 27 years. She and her late husband enjoyed traveling and being around her family and friends. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
We want to thank "Almost Heavenly Home" for their loving care and excellent support for our beautiful mother.
Surviving are her children, Steven G. Hannigan, Cathy A. Hannigan, and Jody F. Hollway (Michael); and her grandchildren; Thomas H. Hollway and Benjamin T. Hollway.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald E. Hannigan, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. He was the love of her life.
Memorial service will be private.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019