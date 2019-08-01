Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irvin Deveney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irvin F. Deveney Jr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irvin F. Deveney Jr. Obituary
Irvin F. Deveney, Jr.

York Twp - Irvin F. Deveney, Jr., age 82, of York Township, York died at 6:57 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Rosalie M. (Grove) Deveney.

Born on July 21, 1937, in York, the son of the late Irvin F. Deveney, Sr. and the late Laura M. (Weigle) Deveney, he was a 1955 graduate of Dover High School and an Army Veteran. He retired in 1999 as an Administrative Assistant from Acco Chain and Cable after 44 years of service. Mr. Deveney was a member of Violet Hill United Methodist Church, the National Rifle Association, the Dover Fire Company, and the Goodwill Fire Company #1-York Township. He also enjoyed horseback riding and snowmobiling.

In addition to his wife of 50 years, Mr. Deveney is survived by three nieces, Lori Neiman, and her husband Dale, Kristi Keuerleber, and her husband Rich, and Tami Bubb, and her husband Flint. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Edith M. Hinkle and Eva E. Wynn.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with his former Pastor, the Rev. Richard L. Bowers, officiating. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Violet Hill United Methodist Church, 97 Tri Hill Road, York, PA 17403.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now