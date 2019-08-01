|
|
Irvin F. Deveney, Jr.
York Twp - Irvin F. Deveney, Jr., age 82, of York Township, York died at 6:57 PM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Rosalie M. (Grove) Deveney.
Born on July 21, 1937, in York, the son of the late Irvin F. Deveney, Sr. and the late Laura M. (Weigle) Deveney, he was a 1955 graduate of Dover High School and an Army Veteran. He retired in 1999 as an Administrative Assistant from Acco Chain and Cable after 44 years of service. Mr. Deveney was a member of Violet Hill United Methodist Church, the National Rifle Association, the Dover Fire Company, and the Goodwill Fire Company #1-York Township. He also enjoyed horseback riding and snowmobiling.
In addition to his wife of 50 years, Mr. Deveney is survived by three nieces, Lori Neiman, and her husband Dale, Kristi Keuerleber, and her husband Rich, and Tami Bubb, and her husband Flint. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Edith M. Hinkle and Eva E. Wynn.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with his former Pastor, the Rev. Richard L. Bowers, officiating. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Suburban Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Violet Hill United Methodist Church, 97 Tri Hill Road, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019