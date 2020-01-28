|
|
Irvin Witmer, Jr.
Irvin Witmer, Jr., 87, formerly of Manor Township, passed away on January 24, 2020 at Masonic Village where he had resided for the past 15 years. He was the husband of Mary Stoner Witmer; they were married on May 9, 1953. Born in Manor Township, he was the son of the late Irvin D. and Elizabeth Bongart Witmer.
He retired after 40 years of service from the Atlantic Richfield (Sunoco) Company where was employed as a truck driver. After retirement, Irvin worked for Elite Coach as a tour bus driver and for the Manheim Auto Auction. He graduated from the Manor-Millersville High School in 1951 and was member of the F & AM, Lodge #236 where he was a 32nd degree Mason. In addition, he a was a member of the Mountville Lions Club and enjoyed woodworking in the woodshop at Masonic Village.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Carol, wife of Harry Bechtold, Jr.; Cathy, wife of Dean Putt; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a sister, Betty Hoch. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Harry Bechtold, III and his sister, Leonora Groff Herrington.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St. Columbia PA on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jan Latshaw officiating. Private interment will be held in the Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends may view on Saturday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Irvin's memory to Our Home of Hope, Inc., ? Mable Hershey, 223-225 Cherry Street, Columbia, PA. 17512. Irvin had deeply appreciated their care of his late grandson, Harry Bechtold, III.
www.clydekraft.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020