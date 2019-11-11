|
Isaac "IKER" C. Norris
York - Isaac "IKER" C. Norris, 74, of York passed away Sunday November 10,2019 in Hospice Community Care.
He was the son of the late Roy and Mary Norris. Isaac retired from Caterpillar and Harley Davidson.
Surviving are his Companion Darlene Huntsberger. Two daughters Kally and Allen Leopard of Fruitland Iowa;
Chrissy Ness of Wrightsville; two grandsons, one granddaughter and three great grandsons.
Preceded in death by a son Cole a brother Frank and a sister Robbie.
Burial and services will be held in Iowa.
John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory are handling arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019