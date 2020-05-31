Isabel Magness
Thomasville - Isabel (Saylor) Magness, 96, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph Patrick Magness; who passed away in 2004
Isabel (with one "L") lived in Thomasville, PA for the last 17 years and lived in Morris, PA for 35 years prior. She was a member of the West York Church of the Brethren, she loved the Lord, and she prayed for and loved everyone. Reading was her passion and she always shared her books with others. Knowing people's names was so important to her and giving hugs was something she loved to do. She will be sorely missed.
Isabel will be remembered with love by her children, daughter Sharon Fantini and her husband Ron of Fenwick, DE, daughter Linda Fulmele and her husband Bill of Thomasville PA, and son Brian Joseph Magness of West Chester, PA; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove is assisting with the arrangements.
Because she loved children, donations can be made in her name to the Lehman Center, 400 West Market Street, York, PA 17401. The Lehman Center, run by the Brethren Church, offers emergency respite care for children, newborn through six years of age. They have a 24-hour crisis nursery, art and child-centered therapy, family advocate services, and parent support groups.
Published in York Daily Record from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.