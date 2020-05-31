Isabel Magness
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Isabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Isabel Magness

Thomasville - Isabel (Saylor) Magness, 96, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph Patrick Magness; who passed away in 2004

Isabel (with one "L") lived in Thomasville, PA for the last 17 years and lived in Morris, PA for 35 years prior. She was a member of the West York Church of the Brethren, she loved the Lord, and she prayed for and loved everyone. Reading was her passion and she always shared her books with others. Knowing people's names was so important to her and giving hugs was something she loved to do. She will be sorely missed.

Isabel will be remembered with love by her children, daughter Sharon Fantini and her husband Ron of Fenwick, DE, daughter Linda Fulmele and her husband Bill of Thomasville PA, and son Brian Joseph Magness of West Chester, PA; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove is assisting with the arrangements.

Because she loved children, donations can be made in her name to the Lehman Center, 400 West Market Street, York, PA 17401. The Lehman Center, run by the Brethren Church, offers emergency respite care for children, newborn through six years of age. They have a 24-hour crisis nursery, art and child-centered therapy, family advocate services, and parent support groups.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved